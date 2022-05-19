Chief Minister N Biren Singh presided over a cabinet meeting attended by 11 ministers on Wednesday evening where the cabinet approved the Manipur Plastic policy 2022 in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of eliminating single-use plastic by 2022. The policy aims to combat multifaceted plastic pollution by regulating plastic use.

The Cabinet also approved the Manipur Tourism Policy 2022, taking into account the changing global tourism industry. The policy aims to maximise the state's tourism potential by creating job and livelihood opportunities, encouraging investment, and increasing revenue generation.

The Manipur Plastic policy also states that anyone found dealing in or using plastic items in violation of the policy's directions will face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. In addition, the Cabinet reviewed the progress of the 100 Days programme.

As part of the 100 Action Points for the First 100 Days of the New Government, the Cabinet has resolved to take immediate steps to double the width of 79 roads, including 57 in Greater Imphal, 10 in other district headquarters in valley areas, and 12 in hill district headquarters.

The Cabinet also approved the Manipur Tourism Policy 2022, taking into account the changing global tourism industry. The policy aims to maximise the state's tourism potential by creating job and livelihood opportunities, encouraging investment, and increasing revenue generation.

Extending the Hills Leaders Day and Meeyamgi Numit held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Cabinet has decided to launch District Hill Leaders' Day and Meeyamgi Numit in order to bring government services to the general public's doorstep.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved a 100 percent subsidy of Rs. 30,000 as the first instalment seed money to support certain categories of applicants under the Covid Scheme.