IMPHAL: Today, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, along with his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and state government officials, observed World Environment Day 2022 at the Sewage Treatment Plant in Heirangoithong Maibam Leikai in Imphal.

"Over the last few years, various initiatives have been taken up to revive and safeguard our forests, lakes, water bodies, rivers and other eco-sensitive areas of the state”, Singh stated.

Further, initiatives like restoration of forests by planting 75 lakh trees by August, reviving of Lamphelpat, Green Manipur Mission, the Nambul river project, etc will play a crucial role in safeguarding our environment in the state".