Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conferencing launch of the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign, Chief Minister N Biren Singh today launched the State chapter of the campaign at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal

The Chief Minister along with Water Resources Minister Letkhogin Haokip, Public Health Engineering Minister Losii Dikho, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Letkhogin Haokip, and other high-ranking state officials watched the campaign's nationwide launch live from the Cabinet Hall.

The campaign intends to implement intensive water conservation measures in the country's identified water-stressed blocks and districts.

The chief minister took to Twitter to urge all offices, educational institutions, and individuals to participate in rainwater harvesting."At the CM's Secretariat today, I was delighted to launch the state-wide campaign "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain." In every district of Manipur, the campaign focuses on preserving and conserving rain water under the subject "Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls," chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

Speaking on the occassion, Manipur Chief minister instructed the officials to form a joint committee of the Water Resources Department, PHED and Minor Irrigation for the successful implementation of the campaign that will be conducted from March 22 to November 30, 2021 to reduce the problem of water scarcity in the next dry season.

He also directed them to bring the local self Government into confidence so that the Prime Minister’s instructions are translated into action at maximum level and make the campaign a success.

The Chief Minister also released a booklet titled, ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ published by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations at the occasion.

A short video on water conservation was also screened during the launch. Later, the Chief Minister administered a pledge to the gathering to conserve and use water judiciously.

Moreover, the campaign on the theme "Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls,"will be carried out across the country, in both rural and urban regions. It will be continued as a Jan Andolan to engage people in water conservation at the grassroots level. Its goal is to encourage all stakeholders to build rainwater harvesting structures that are appropriate for the climatic conditions and subsoil strata in order to ensure proper rainwater storage.