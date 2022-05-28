Imphal: The chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh stated that Manipur will soon have Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections as well as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited made a presentation to the chief minister's office in Imphal on Friday on the feasibility of implementing the City Gas Distribution project in Imphal and Greater Imphal areas.

The City Gas Distribution project aims to provide PNG connections to all households in the capital city as well as CNG for automobiles.

While taking to his twitter handle, CM Singh wrote, “ Held a meeting with the representatives of Indraprastha Gas Ltd today. A presentation was made on the feasibility of providing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Imphal area as well as Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) for automobiles. The project aims to generate over 3000 jobs in the state.”

North Eastern Gas Grid of Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited will supply the city network. The implementation of this project will ensure the supply of kitchen and automobile fuel in Imphal City and the surrounding area. According to a Facebook post from the chief minister's office, the project will create 3,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also stated his intention to investigate the feasibility of expanding the CGD network to all district headquarters.

The chief minister also emphasised the importance of expediting the project in order to have natural gas available by 2024.