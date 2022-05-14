In light of the continuous rain in the Ethai Barrage catchment area and subsequent flood-like situation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has issued an order for continuous monitoring of the flood-like situation, and the department has taken appropriate measures at the barrage site.

The matter was discussed by NHPC's CMD and Loktak Power Station's group general manager . The Barrage and Power House are currently operational. Upstream of the Imphal River, normal Full Reservoir Levels (FRL) are being maintained, and normal water levels are being observed in Loktak Lake.

As per report, Barrage gates are currently being operated in accordance with the Standard Operating Protocol. In comparison to the normal discharge of about 90 cubic metres per second (cumec), the flood discharge of about 235 cumec is safely passing downstream, and the Central Gate is already kept open with a gate opening of 1.5 metres.

Meanwhile, in connection with flood situations, the department has also opened the control room, and the Control Room is kept on high alert to deal with any flood-like situation.

According to the department, NPHC officers and engineers from the Water Resources department are constantly monitoring the situation in tandem.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Directorate of Transport issued an order on Wednesday prohibiting loaded vehicles weighing more than 24 MT from crossing the damaged bridge at Motbung on the NH-02 connecting Imphal to Kohima road.

Earlier, in another order issued by Nivedita Lairenlakpam, Director of Transport, Manipur, stated that due to the poor condition of the distressed bridge at Motbung on the NH-02 (old NH-39) connecting Imphal and Kohima, the restriction of loaded vehicles exceeding the maximum gross vehicle weight of 24 MT had been imposed.

The restriction was imposed in the interest of public safety and uninterrupted traffic along the NH-39, it said.