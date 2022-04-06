On Monday, Chief Minister N Biren Sing announced that a complete survey will be conducted in 68 Manipur sub-divisions with the goal of providing a source of livelihood to every family.

He announced the news in a press conference held at his secretariat, he stated that the Chief Minister gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) will be relaunched with a Rs 5 lakh per family insurance cover.

According to the chief Minister , as part of the 'Go to Village' mission, a survey will be conducted in 68 sub-divisions to identify each family's problems, such as the lack of a gas connection, tap water, unemployment, and so on. He added that an in-charge, known as a 'pravari,' has been selected for all sub-divisions to conduct the survey.

MCS, Manipur Finance Service, and Manipur Forest Service will be incorporated into the survey under the in-charge MCS officers, he added.

The chief minister noted that local leaders will participate in the survey to make it more efficient. N. Biren Singh further stated that a survey report must be submitted within two months. According to the survey, a family without a proper source of income will be given a source of income through a Start Up Scheme and will be aided with additional government welfare initiatives.

The amount allocated for the Start Up Scheme has been raised from Rs 30 crore to Rs 100 crore in order to achieve the objective of providing a source of income for poorer households. A corpus fund would also be maintained in the Planning department, according to Biren.

According to a cabinet decision, the CMST amount will be raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh, he added, adding that it will be implemented from today onwards.

According to the Chief Minister, CMST beneficiaries amount 5.24 lakh, while Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries amount approximately 3.5 lakh. According to him, the Health for All Scheme has covered up to 300 communities so far. He stated that the initiative would continue to encompass all of the settlements.

Rain water harvesting will be deployed in every government department, institution, and school under the 'Catch the Rain' programme, according to Biren, to combat water scarcity as a result of deforestation and climate change. All parties involved have been given instructions in this regard, he added.

Action plans will be developed in cooperation with all elected MLAs from hill areas, IAS officers, ADCs, and village chiefs to conserve catchment areas and prevent deforestation in hill areas, he added.

Biren also stated that steps will be taken to preserve paddy and agricultural fields

Moreover, A project for widening roads along all motorways and inter-village roads will be taken up soon as part of a 50-year plan, he added, urging people to support the initiative.