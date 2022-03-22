In a major breakthrough against drug menace, the Assam Rifles recently confiscated a large stash of contraband substances from Senipati District of Manipur and apprehended an offender.

The contraband substances have been recovered by the Maram Battalion of the Assam Rifles.

According to official reports, the Paramilitary troop seized 1kg of methamphetamine crystals and 17 kg of opium from the offender’s possession, totaling Rs 3.70 crores.

The official handle of the Assam Rifles posted on twitter, “Maram Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 19 Mar, seized 1Kg Crystal Methamphetamine and 17 Kgs of Opium worth approx Rs 3.70 Crores at Senapati District, Manipur.”