IMPHAL: The Election Commission is likely to take a decision on re-polling at nine booths in Manipur's Churachandpur district where clashes reportedly took place during elections. These include Songsang Mission School, Maite ME School and Tinsuong ME School in the Thanlon (ST) Assembly Constituency; Majuron Kuki, Khoirentak, Molsang, Leinom in the Henglep (ST) Assembly Constituency; and Teikot and Maukot in the Singhat (ST) Assembly Constituency.

The polling for the 2nd phase election in Manipur will be held on Saturday. The Silence Period will be commenced from Thursday evening and all the political parties have intensified the election campaign in all ten districts.

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