Imphal: A fire burned down a wooden house and a grocery store in Lilong Lou-Manga in Thoubal district on Sunday.

The house is owned by Muhammad Rahmatullah, who is currently being treated at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in a critical condition.

It may be mentioned that the fire destroyed properties worth more than Rs 10 lakh.

According to the reports, a cooking gas cylinder in the house's kitchen exploded, causing the fire. Bogi mayum Muhammad Rahmatullah, the owner of the house and his son were injured in the explosion. Both of them were admitted to Lilong's Noor Hospital and later on they moved to the RIMS Hospital due to Rahmatullah's critical condition.