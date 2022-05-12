Imphal: The Thoubal Forest Division has launched a drive against the saw mills and plywood factories that violate the Forest Department's rules and regulations in the Thoubal district.

Thoubal Forest Divisional Officer Th Lokendro led the drive which was carried out by Thoubal RO S Samungou, beat officers, and police personnel from the division.

In connection with the drive, the Forest Divisional Officer, Lokendro stated that one North East Wood Industry at Khongjom that was found to be operating without the necessary licence was closed down. He claimed that the aforementioned wood industry had no valid licences.

According to reports, Th Lokendro informed that the North East Wood Industry located in Khongjom has been shut down because of many flaws found in the factory's operation.

Previously, the divisional forest officer had issued notices to the said industry since 2020, but no required documents had been submitted, he said.

Since the wood industry was found to be operating without permission, all of its timbers will be seized, and the owner of the industry will be arrested, he added.