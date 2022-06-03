Manipur's state government has placed four police officials on suspension for allegedly misusing power and corruption.

One of the police officials who has been suspended is the commanding commander of the Manipur state disaster response force (SDRF).

The chief minister's office (CMO) received allegations that the Manipur SDRF commanding officer was collecting money from personnel in lieu of granting them unauthorised leave, according to additional DG of Manipur police Clay Khongsai.

An investigation was launched as a result, and it was found that the majority of the employees were on unpaid leave.

The suspended Manipur SDRF commanding officer has been identified as Zakiruddin.

In addition, three more Manipur police officials have been suspended for assisting Zakiruddin in his criminal activities.