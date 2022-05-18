The flood situation in Manipur has worsened as a result of non stop heavy rains, with more areas in Jiribam and the twin capital districts affected.

Heavy rains also triggered landslides in the state's Tamenglong and Noney districts, with one of the landslides halting vehicular traffic on NH-37 on Tuesday.

More low-lying areas were submerged, and electricity and road links were disrupted in Jiribam district, where floodwaters swept away at least four houses.

Most rivers in Manipur are now flowing above the danger mark as a result of incessant rain over the past several days, even as the state government grapples with the situation in an attempt to avoid natural disaster.

According to reports, the Jiri River continued to rise above the danger level today, inundating more low-lying areas in Dibong, Kadamtala, Kamaranga, and Latingkhal. Floodwaters began to enter residential complexes in some areas, forcing families to relocate to safer areas.

As per the Department of Water Resource, the water level of rivers flowing through the state had crossed the danger level on Wednesday.

The rivers namely are Imphal river, Nambul river, Thoubal river, Nambol river and Manipur river. All the rivers are increasing in their water level due to the continuous rainfall across the state.

Over 60 houses in Kamranga have been flooded, and affected families are seeking refuge in relief camps.

The heavy rains also caused landslides and mudslides in Tamenglong and Noney, two hill districts adjacent to Jiribam.

The two districts Tamenglong and Noney had already been severely impacted by incessant heavy rains, and the situation deteriorated on Tuesday with more roads connecting the district headquarters being cut off by massive landslides, according to reports.

Landslides at various locations disrupted normal vehicular movements along Tamenglong-Tamei Road, Tamenglong-Nagaland Road, Tamenglong-Tousem Road, and Imphal- Noney Road, according to the report.

A massive rockslide has also hampered normal vehicular traffic on NH-37. The highway was already closed after the bailey bridge over the Irang River collapsed on May 12 of this year.

Meanwhile, state water resources minister Awangbou Newmai said his department had already been placed on high alert in case of severe flooding caused by the state's nonstop rains. The minister told reporters today that all materials needed to deal with severe flooding were on hand.

Newmai went on to say that department employees and officials had been told to stay in their respective posts in case of a flood emergency. The minister stated that his department had already taken temporary flood-prevention measures about a month ago.