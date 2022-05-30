MANIPUR: At least one person was killed and four others were injured after a powerful IED blast rocked Manipur's Thoubal district around Sunday night.

The explosion reportedly occurred inside the Sapam Mayai Leikai Community Hall in Khongjom, where a few non-local workers were working. According to reports, the workers were employed by water tank construction companies Koya and GCKC.

According to the report, the injured were evacuated and rushed to the Thoubal Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area for forensic examinations and a case has been registered at the Khongjom police station for further investigation.