IMPHAL: In a major breakthrough, the Imphal West police have apprehended the main suspect of an IED blast outside Little Flower School.

The accused has been identified as Thounaojam Rishi (46) of Kangla Sangomshang in Imphal East, is accused of being involved not only in the Little Flower School IED blast but also in a series of explosions in and around Imphal.

As per report, an operation was launched to apprehend the accused in response to specific reports of the presence of anti-social elements and movement in the Kangla Sangomshang area.

The Imphal West police have also seized explosives from the possession of the accused.

Thounaojam Rishi is a member of the banned National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, reports added.

Earlier, on June 5 Imphal was jolted in the wee hours by a powerful IED blast. According to reports, the explosion occurred outside the Little Flower School. The IED was placed near the school’s entrance.