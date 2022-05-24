IMPHAL: Kh Joykisan, an MLA from Manipur, alleging mis use of public funds,Monday said that he will press chief minister to file chargesheet against agencies and engineers for failing to start the renovation work of Imphal city by May 28. Addressing media at his residence, Joykisan said that although fund for renovation works of Imphal city had already been sanctioned under the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC), no renovation work has been started. The Janata Dal (United) MLA has threatened to expose every detail regarding the misusing of funds that were sanctioned for renovation work of Imphal city after the deadline.

Joykisan said he had consulted with the MAHUD minister personally about a month back and the minister had instructed the in-charge mayor of the IMC to commence work immediately. He further said for construction of infrastructures of Imphal city under the jurisdiction of Imphal Municipal Corporation, the works have to be completed before the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly election. But, no construction work has been started. Joykisan said that under PMAY, some beneficiaries started construction of houses under the scheme. Concerned officials also instructed the beneficiaries to start construction and the second phase money under the scheme is to be sanctioned after monitoring the construction work.