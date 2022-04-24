Manipur paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1891 Manipur-Anglo War Today at the Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal district of Manipur. Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who was the chief guest at the commemoration of the Khongjom War of 1891, said he was proud to see the function's inclusive aspect, where history, tradition, and culture all represent the world of spiritualism.

"On this auspicious occasion of Khongjom Day, let us pay our collective homage and gratitude not only to those patriots who gave their lives for the freedom of their motherland, but also to the innumerable freedom fighters across India who made selfless sacrifices for the Nation," the governor tweeted.

The governor along with the chief minister, Council of Ministers, MP Rajya Sabha, MLAs and kins of bravehearts paid homage at the Khongjom War 1891 Memorial, Khebaching, Thoubal district.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also wrote, "Tributes to our gallant forefathers on this occasion of Khongjom Day. Exemplifying the highest form of nationalism, our forefathers laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty of our motherland during the 1891 Anglo-Manipur war. Their sacrifices will continue to inspire us".

"Their valour and nationalism will be fondly remembered and inspire the generations to come. In memory of our forefathers' undying love and sacrifice for Manipur, I salute them today and everyday," CM Biren tweeted.

"On this Khongjom Day, along with Hon'ble manipurgovernor Shri La Ganesan Ji, I paid my humble homage to our bravehearts who gave their lives fighting for the dignity and sovereignty of Manipur in the 1891 Manipur-Anglo War," the chief minister said in another tweet.

Major Paona Brajabashi, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting against the British to maintain Manipur's freedom in the battle of Khongjom during the 1891 Anglo-Manipuri war, is commemorated on Khongjom Day every year on April 23.