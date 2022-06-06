The Manipur Police took brown sugar weighing around 1 kg from the custody of a couple in Imphal east's Ekou district on Sunday, as part of a major crackdown on the drug menace.

According to reports, security forces conducted random frisking and inspection around the region, resulting in the seizure of narcotics.

These offenders have been identified as Doukhojam Touthang and his wife, Thinneng alias Neneng, both of Kangpokpi district. They also had a red two-wheeler taken from their possession.

Meanwhile, a charge against the peddlers has been filed at the NAB Police Station, and additional investigation is continuing.