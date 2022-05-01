Imphal: An insurgent belonging to the outlawed People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been arrested in Bishnupur district in a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur police.

The insurgent was apprehended during a search operation based on intelligence inputs in the Kodompokpi Lamkhai area of Bishnupur district of the state.

Meanwhile, the cadre was later taken to Nambol police station for further legal action.

Moreover, the Assam Rifles has tweeted from its official twitter handle, “Assam Rifles apprehanded a PLA insurgent in Manipur eithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 29 Apr, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended a self-styled Lieutenant of proscribed group PLA from Kodompokpi Lamkhai, Bishnupur District, Manipur.”