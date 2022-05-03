On Sunday, Manipur police recovered seven stolen vehicles and apprehended three more vehicle lifters, as part of a crackdown on vehicle lifters initiated in response to an increase in vehicle thefts in recent months.

The arrested vehicle lifters have been identified as one Md Mujib Khan (25) , son of Mohammad Khan of Lilong Haoreibi Makha Leikai; Md Nawaz Khan (20), son of late Nashir Khan of Lilong Mayai Leikai and Amom Sanamacha (32), son of A Yumjao Singh of Wangoo Heinoujam Leikai.

Moreover, Police have recovered as many as seven vehicles from their possession , majority of them are bikes. Some of the vehicle’s registration number have been reported tempered and bearing a chhasis number.

Meanwhile, in the last month, Senapati district police recovered six stolen vehicles, including an excavator.