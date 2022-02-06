IMPHAL: Letsei Haokip, an MLA hopeful from Manipur, has vowed to send students who secure above 85% in Class X and XII exams (expected to number over one hundred) on a trip to the United States if voted to power in the ensuing Assembly polls in the state.

Haokip, who will be contesting from the Wangkhei and Heingang Constituencies in Imphal (East) district, has taken out a manifesto which says that travel, food, and lodging expenses of the meritorious students will be borne by him.

Talking to InsideNE, the Independent candidate said, “Actually, my siblings are running a guest house there (in the US). Therefore, lodging and fooding will not be a hassle. We can send around 100-150 students to the United States for a trip of 4-5 days. Of course, it will be entirely dependent on whether I win the election or not.”

Asked where he will get the funds for such a huge undertaking, Haokip said, “We can cut down on expenses as they will be put up at the Chin-Kuki-Mizo guest house. As for funding, I expect to incur costs from my own side. Of course, MLA funding is also there.”

The MLA-hopeful believes that he has a fighting chance in Wangkhei, although chances of scripting an upset victory in Heingang over incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh are slim to none.

“In Wangkhei, 4 of the contesting candidates are Meiteis. I am the only tribal who will be contesting. I have support from the Muslim community who have said they want a tribal to win the election.”

However, sitting MLA Okram Henry Singh, who recently switched over from the Congress to the BJP, still remains the clear favourite.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Manipur from 27 February to 3 March 2022 in two phases, to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

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