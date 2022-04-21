An Improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from the residence of an SI of Lamphel PS. The IED was recovered outside the residence of the Sub-Inspector in the Imphal East of Manipur.

Earlier, in December 15, a strong bomb suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in the heart of Imphal. The IED was discovered near the approach road between the Defence PRO's office and Johnstone higher secondary school, and was securely defused by the State bomb experts team, according to sources.

Surprisingly, the distance between the bomb recovery location and bomb blast near the State Museum complex was only 50 metres. The bomb injured a CRPF officer and a young girl.

Meanwhile, on December 21, One more powerful IED explosion was reported in Imphal East. the shock wave took place at a pharmacy on Tinsid road of Lamlong area in Imphal East, which blew-off the pharmacy and other shops located along the area

More details awaited.