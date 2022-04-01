On the request of the Tenyimi People's Organisation (TPO) and the Angami Public Organisation (APO), the Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) suspended their indefinite bandh against the state of Manipur along the National Highway-2 on Thursday.

The SAPO's decision to suspend the indefinite bandh was based on the TPO's "ultimatum on Manipur to withdraw police forces from Kezoltsa and request to SAPO to lift the blockade thereof," according to a statement issued by its president Kevipodi Sophie and general secretary Swelul Pucho, and the APO's fervent request to lift the indefinite bandh for its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration of Angami Public Organisation Golden Jubilee on 8 April.

The SAPO, on the other hand, warned that the bandh's relaxation and lifting are simply temporary measures.

"If the Government of Manipur fails to comply with the Tenyimi People's Organisation's (TPO) Ultimatum served on the Manipur Government on March 29, 2022, the SAPO will take its own course of action, for which the Government of Manipur will be held responsible," SAPO said.

Since March 21, the SAPO has been enforcing an indefinite bandh along National Highway-2 (formerly NH-39), demanding that the Manipur government evacuate its armed forces and permanent structures from the Kezoltsa area.

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