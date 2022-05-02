Imphal: The Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy is arriving in Imphal Today, May 2 on a two-day visit to Manipur. He will virtually open ISTT at Khuman Lampak at 3.20 p.m., as per report.

At 4.30 p.m., the Union minister will pay a visit to the temporary campus of Sports University in Khuman Lampak, where he will interact with the university's students, according to the Development of North-East Region Ministry. In the evening, he will meet state Chief Minister N Biren Singh and witness a final football match.

At 8.05 a.m. on May 3, Reddy will begin a badminton event at the DM College campus in Imphal. At 9.30 p.m., the minister will examine tourism projects at Loktak Lake in Moirang. He will then conduct an evaluation of cultural projects at the INA Museum. Later, the Union minister will fly to Guwahati from Imphal.

The Manipur event is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: North East Festival, which runs from April 28 to May 4 in all eight North Eastern states. The Union DoNER Ministry organised the event in the spirit of "Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi."

During the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, India is celebrating its 75th year of independence, as well as its glorious history, people, culture, and achievements.

Through this event, the Ministry is showcasing the beauty of the North-Eastern Region as well as its achievements in various fields. Under the umbrella of the ongoing festival, similar activities on diverse topics are being conducted in various capital cities in the Northeast.