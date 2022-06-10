Officials stated on Friday that Assam Rifles troops apprehended members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Bishnupur District as part of a joint operation with Manipur police.

The Loktak Battalion of the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, mounted an operation that resulted in the apprehension based on particular intelligence input.

Taking to the Twitter, Assam Rifles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS A UNLF CADRE IN MANIPUR Loktak Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 09 Jun 2022, in a joint operation with #ManipurPolice apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group UNLF from Moirang Lamkhai, Bishnupur District, Manipur.”

Arrested cadre handed over to Moirang police station for further investigation.