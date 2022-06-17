On Friday morning, three people perished in Baghmara, Meghalaya, owing to flash floods, while one person died in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya, due to a landslide. The landslide happened near Baghmara Circuit House in the South Garo Hills.

According to reports, the landslide occurred due to incessant rainfall in the state. However, the bodies have been recovered.

Furthermore, a landslide occurred in Darrang village on the Darrang-Shnongpdeng road under Dawki PS, causing traffic disruption. Restoration work is currently underway.

Talking to twitter CM Conrad Sangma said, "Heartbreaking news of 3 deaths due to flash floods in Baghmara & 1 death due to landslide in Siju, South Garo Hills District. I offer my deepest condolences. Govt. will release Ex Gratia of ₹4 Lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has further announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased.

“Landslide at Darrang village in Darrang-Shnongpdeng road under Dawki PS and traffic is halted bacause of blockade.Restoration work is being taken up,” West Jaintia Hills Police tweeted.

The West Jaintia Hills police also asked the residents and commuters to be alert and cautious. Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary travel.

In case of emergency, people are asked to dial 112 (Toll free) or contact Police Control Room, Tura on 8837423053.

According to the district administration, one residential house was destroyed by the overflowing mud.