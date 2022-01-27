SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is celebrating his birthday today and wishes have already poured in from around the country, including those from VIPs such as the Prime Minister himself!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending his greeting to the National People's Party (NPP) leader, wished him a "long and healthy life."

"Birthday greetings to Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Shri ">@SangmaConrad. Praying that he is blessed with a long and healthy life," he wrote.

Sangma's Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet lauded Sangma for his dedication towards the development of Meghalaya and its people.

"Heartiest wishes to my friend & Hon'ble CM of Meghalaya Shri Conrad Sangma ji on your birthday. Your single-minded dedication towards development of Meghalaya & its people is exemplary. May almighty bless you with good health & a long life in public service," wrote Biswa Sarma.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote: "Many happy returns of the day to my dear friend and Meghalaya CM Shri @SangmaConrad Ji. Your dynamism, passion and energy to serve people is commendable. On this special day, may you be blessed with more vigour, good health and wisdom to continue your noble work."

Neiphiu Rio, wishing Sangma on his birthday, added, "May God bless you with good health, long life and a fruitful year ahead." "Warm birthday greetings to Shri ">@SangmaConrad Ji, Hon’ble CM of Meghalaya. On his birthday, I pray for his long, healthy and prosperous life," wrote N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur. Sangma, who turned 44 today, holds the distinction of becoming the youngest Finance Minister of Meghalaya. He served the post as National President of Nationalist Youth Congress, after Jitendra Awhad who is current Housing Minister of Maharashtra State, Nationalist Congress Party is frontal organization of Nationalist Congress Party. He currently represents the NPP from Selsella constituency in the West Garo Hills district. He was also the Member of Parliament from Tura (2016-2018) before becoming the Chief Minister.

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