SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that NPP led MDA Govt has accorded adequate thrust to neglected regions of the State.

The Chief Minister urged the public to avail benefits under the FOCUS programme and other financial assistance that are being provided by the government.

He said that interest free loans that are being provided by the Govt will ensure the livelihoods of our farmers are upscaled.

"My government’s vision is to double the income of our farmers. Our farmers over the years had faced the challenge of collectivizing their produces, buying and selling farm products individually," he said.

With 4.5 lakh families dependent on Agriculture in the state, FOCUS scheme is a unique program of the State Government that brings direct benefits to farmers especially those impacted by Covid. The scheme will ensure that farmers are able to enhance their productivity, avail benefits of credit linkages and strengthen access to markets.

He said that the Govt in the last four years have initiated various welfare and infrastructure projects in South Garo Hills to accelerate development.

Addressing a gathering at Baghmara, he said that the ongoing construction of Captain Williamson Sangma Memorial College at a cost of ₹12 crores will create better higher education facilities in South Garo Hills.

He also told the gathering of the ongoing implementation of Baghmara Water Supply Scheme, which is ongoing in the district.

He also informed of the various road projects that are going on to ensure internal connectivity and rural connectivity in the district.

MLA of Siju Rongara Rakkam Sangma also lauded the effort of Govt to fast track development in South Garo Hills.

Later, he interacted with Producers Groups at Baghmara and distributed financial assistance amounting to ₹ 1.1 cr to 166 producers groups.

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