The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, today inaugurated the Sustainable Energy Solutions for Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) in Umsawnongkharai in Ri Bhoi District, as part of the effort to improve healthcare in distant tribal hamlets.

The solutions are a cooperative project of the Meghalaya government and the Solar Electric Light Company (SELCO) foundation, with the objective of ensuring reliable healthcare services for the well-being of the local populace.

Taking to his twitter account, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma wrote, “ Today along with local MLA Jason Sawkimie inaugurated the Sustainable Energy Solutions forHealth & Wellness Centre at Umsawnongkharai, Ri Bhoi. We have embarked on a mission to ensure reliable healthcare services for the wellbeing of local communities.

Responding to the CM’s tweet, SELCO Foundation thanked the CM for his constant support, “Thank you Conrad Sangma "> for giving us this opportunity to work with you and the Govt. of #Meghalaya in taking Healthcare in the state to new heights. We are extremely grateful for your support and are excited to take this forward.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government and the SELCO Foundation have launched an innovative effort to solar power 100 sub-centers.“Govt. of Meghalaya & SELCO Foundation embarked on an innovative first-of-its-kind program to solar power 100 sub-centers that provide essential health care services to last mile and remote tribal communities”, Sangma wrote on twitter.

It is worth mentioning that the SELCO Foundation, in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya, is working on decentralised renewable energy-driven solutions to combat climate change. The trust is working to build and strengthen an ecosystem for underprivileged people's last-mile energy solutions.