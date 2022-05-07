Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday took part in the cleaning drive of Umsohlang stream in Shillong. The drive was conducted in five localities of Mawlai which was organised by the Biodiversity Management committee of Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma applauded the efforts of the communities in the Mawlai conglomerate's for preserving crucial water resources of the five localities.

He announced the mission mode program to aid the community’s efforts to save the water source located in the capital state of Meghalaya.

Taking to his twitter handle, CM Sangma wrote, “Partook in a symbolic cleaning drive of the Umsohlang-Umshing stream which is a lifeline of the people of Mawlai. Must commend the efforts of the communities in the 5 localities in Mawlai conglomerate in preservation efforts of this crucial water source.”

In another tweet, Sangma wrote, “The Umsohlang-Umshing stream has been the lifeline of the people of Mawlai for generations. The cleaning drive today is but one step to preserve this water source. Happy to announce a mission mode program to aid the community’s efforts to save this water source.”