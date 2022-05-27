SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's appeal to citizens to switch to "clean energy" has not gone down too well with netizens.

Yesterday, Sangma, posting a picture of his MG ZS EV car on Instagram, wrote the caption: "Shifting to clean energy use is the future … in Shillong I am using an electric vehicle … and it’s amazing… I urge our citizens to also shift to EVs.. cost approx 20 lakhs .. but lifetime no cost for fuel… huge savings."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeBvFldN7ij/

Netizens had rather hilarious takes on the situation, with many highlighting the power problems in Meghalaya that would pose a challenge to owners of such vehicles. Others pointed out that the price tag of Rs. 20 lakh is too much for the average citizen.

"Provide electricity first and then talk about shifting to EV, in my town even for a normal rainfall the electricity will vanish for 2 days," wrote one user, while another said: "No way with these type of car especially in ri bhoi😂😂3 to 4 days no electricity....so where do we charge....??😂.......so anyways congratulations to you sir👏."

Another user asked: "No way with these type of car especially in ri bhoi😂😂3 to 4 days no electricity....so where do we charge....??😂.......so anyways congratulations to you sir👏"

Yet another user commented: "Sir l don't have money even to buy heathly food for my everyday 😪😢 needs...how will l get money to buy this car...."

The electric vehicle industry in India is a growing industry. The central and state governments have launched schemes and incentives to promote electric vehicles, but people are still dissuaded from buying because of the high costs.

Among 4-wheelers, the Tata Tigor EV costing around Rs. 13 lakh is the cheapest.