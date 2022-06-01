Shillong: Field training on Gaultheria fragrantissima was conducted by the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) Node, Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Institute of Natural Resources, Meghalaya (Fragrant Wintergreen).

The Himalayan Bioresource Mission held a field training on Tuesday in Mawbeh, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya, for locals known as Jathynrait and Lathynrait. Under its various programmes, IBSD is organising a series of such programmes to promote local traditional medicinal plant propagation and cultivation with the goal of generating income.

Various advanced research programmes focusing on agriculture, horticulture, medicinal and aromatic plants, and microbial resources have been launched under the Himalayan Bioresources Mission, as well as translational research for societal development. Prof. Pulok K. Mukherjee, Director of the Institute, led the training programme initiatives at the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) node in Meghalaya and its headquarters in Imphal.

Farmers in Mawbeh were shown how to propagate and cultivate Gaultheria fragrantissima (Fragrant Wintergreen) through a slide presentation, followed by a field demonstration of agri-practices.