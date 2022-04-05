Two people were killed, including a 14-year-old minor, in Meghalaya's historic landslides on Monday. According to the sources, there were around seven landslides in various locations of the state.

Two individuals were killed at Mawlat village, which is part of the Mawkynrew block in the East Khasi Hills area. Rohit Kshiar (14) of Mawlat village and Dilibon Tangsang (35) of Mawkria village were recognised as the deceased.

The mishap occurred when they were driving through the region. Another occurrence occurred when a landslide damaged two houses and two stores in Umblai village. Five houses were allegedly damaged in another landslide in Lyngshing village.

One individual was hurt as well. Landslides were also reported on Thangbnai-Mawlyngot Road, Shillong-Dawki Road, Mawphlang Balat Road in Mawsynram Block, and the Wahumkhrah River near Lawmali Quarter.