The legendary Umshiang Double-Decker "Living Root Bridge" in Meghalaya, a pathfinder illustrating the botanical and socio-cultural linkages between nature and human civilization, was recently listed on National Geographic TV's list of fascinating locations to see.

Apart from India's "living root bridges," National Geographic TV featured three more destinations: Peru, Everest, and Egypt.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of National Geographic TV wrote “So many incredible places to explore… so little time. Which of these #NatGeo locations is at the top of your bucket list?”

Responding to the same, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma wrote “Our Living Root Bridge featured in @NatGeoTV as one of the incredible places in the world to explore. Sharing the photo of one of many Living Root Bridges in our state.”