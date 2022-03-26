The Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA) project, which aims to improve governance and service delivery at the grassroots level in the state, has been nominated for a United Nations Award at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022.

MeghEA has risen to the top of a list that also includes initiatives from Singapore, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

The MeghEA was nominated in the category 'The role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development.'

"Five of the 20 selected projects will be considered for the award," a senior government official told PTI.

According to a PTI report, the MeghEA is a government flagship programme that aims to enable government service delivery to citizens, businesses, and employees through a whole-of-government approach.

This is the first project of its kind, based on India's National Enterprise Architecture framework. It has significantly reduced file processing time.