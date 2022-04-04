A mob from Meghalaya allegedly attacked people of a village in Salbari in Baksa district of Assam on Saturday evening.

The incident was confirmed by the police on Sunday.

At least two women of Salbari village sustained serious injuries in the alleged attack.

The incident occurred just days after the governments of Assam and Meghalaya inked an agreement to resolve border concerns in six areas of contention.

Following the signing of the accord, tensions have been high in various regions along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary, including Salbari.

According to the agreement signed between the governments of Assam and Meghalaya, Malang Salbari has been included in Meghalaya while Salbari has remained with Assam.

“A group of people, with sharp weapons, from Malang Salbari came to Salbari and attacked the villagers,” a village in Salbari alleged.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Boko police station under sections 325/3564 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).