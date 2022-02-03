SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Police arrested all individuals who were involved in the recent IED blast at Khyndailad.

Appreciating the swift action by the state Police, Conrad Sangma wrote,”All the individuals involved in the recent IED blast at Khyndailad have been arrested and further investigation is being carried out by the Police. Appreciate Meghalaya Police for their swift action in the matter.”

Further investigation is currently underway.