SHILLONG: Rakesh Sangma Chief Executive Member(CEM) of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council(GHADC) and leader of National Party People(NPP) at last gave in to pressure and resigned to end the political halt.

On Sunday, Rakesh Sangma submitted his resignation letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik expressing that he has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Member of GHADC on "moral ground".

As per his statement in his resignation letter," as per the provision of the Sub-Rule 1(b) of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts(Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951(amended) on the moral ground with immediate effect. "

Rakesh Sangma was chosen as CEM of GHADC on January 31 after his forerunner Benedic Marak resigned as the CEM following his vanquish within the No-confidence Movement against him by NPP MDCs.

What did Garos Student's union leader say:

Tengsak Momin, Garos Student's Union leader said," They have always practiced the culture, tradition and religious beliefs of their father, who belongs to the Newar clan of the Nepali community. We are pointing out these facts not to malign him or his family members."

He also added," Our greatest objection of Rakesh A.Sangma being elected as the CEM of the GHADC is because the council exercises judicial power of the highest authority in all traditional civil cases. The civil cases involve sensitive issues with regard to our traditional institutions and land."

"The indigenous Garo pressure groups will proceed with the open rally on Monday at Tura town against Sangma's appointment till an indigenous part of GHADC is formally designated as CEM."

On Saturday, the deputy chairman Albinush Marak has been chosen as a new leader for the post of CEM.

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