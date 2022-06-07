SHILLONG: The Directorate of Social Welfare and Women and Child Development, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Commission for Women, is going to hold the "State Women's Conference 2022" on June 8, 2022 in Shillong.

Smriti Zubin Irani, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, will virtually grace the conference. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Minister of Social Welfare Kyrmen Shylla will both be in attendance at the Conference.

The women’s conference will be held under the theme Support and Celebrate, with the goal of celebrating women and sparking conversations about creating a sustainable and enabling environment for women.

As per reports, women from the state and international arenas will attend the conference, including entrepreneurs, SHG leaders, academicians, writers, journalists, university students, and women who have contributed to the betterment of society at large.