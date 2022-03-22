The Shillong central jail in Meghalaya is likely to be set up in the next 3-4 years. Around 25 acres of land has been allotted for construction of the jail in New Shillong Township and is expected to be operational in three to four years.

M Kharkrang, the Inspector General of Prisons, informed on March 21: "It is a very large project." As a result, I don't think we'll be able to move in early. It will probably take 3-4 years at the earliest."

However, he stated that steps are being taken to speed the jail's construction. "Everything has been taken care of. All we have to do now is wait for the land to be transferred to us. After that, we'll ask the PWD to create a master plan (so that) things can go forward.

The Central Jail's goal, according to Kharkrang, is to separate convicts from undertrial prisoners (UTPs), which will help to relieve overcrowding at the Shillong District Jail. Meghalaya, unlike other states, does not have its own Central Jail.

The Inspector further informed that the Nongstoin District Jail building is nearing completion, with around 40% of the work remaining. "The completion of the Nongstoin and Shillong Central Jails is the only solution to de-congest the prisons," he stated.

The Shillong District Jail now has around 464 convicts, above its capacity of 175 inmates. "There are 448 males and 16 females among the 464 detainees," he stated.

UTPs from the East, West, and South West Khasi Hills districts are housed in the Shillong District Jail, which was erected on 5.5 acres of land in 1897.

Meghalaya today has five operational jails, located at Shillong, East Khasi Hills, Tura, West Garo Hills, Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi, and Jowai, West Jaintia Hills, respectively.