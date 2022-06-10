The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2022 for the Arts Stream were released today by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE).

The overall pass percentages for the SSLC and HSSLC exams were 56.96 percent and 81.17 percent, respectively.

Regular candidates account for 86.89 percent of the 81.17 percent of pupils who passed the Class XII exams, while non-regular candidates account for 45.22 percent.

According to the SSLC results, Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih of St. Paul's Higher Secondary School and Arghadeep Saha of a private institution tied for first place with 575 out of 600 points apiece.

St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School's Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Auxilium Girls High School's Rilaakor Lamare tied for second place with 569 points.

Arghadeep Ghosh of Sherwood School in Tura, on the other hand, came in third with 568 points.

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty, a student from Don Bosco College Hr. Sec. Section, Tura has topped the result in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream, scoring 460 out of 500.

In the second position is Bahunlang Mawrie from Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong with 450 marks. In the third position is Vijay Adhikari from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong with 436 points out of 500.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM congratulated the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) MBOSE examinations. “Many congratulations to the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) MBOSE examinations. May you soar high in the direction of your dreams and may you achieve great things in the future.” – he wrote.