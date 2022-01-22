NEW DELHI: In the new amended Arms Rules, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi has allowed manufacturers to increase their annual production of "firearms or ammunition or calibre wise revision" of their licenced capacity by notifying the licencing authority and the state government concerned within ninety days of the financial year's end.

"No additional endorsement on the licence as to capacity shall be necessary," according to the new rules, known as the Arms (Amendment) Rules, 2022, which the MHA announced on Thursday.

"The new manufacturer who has been issued a licence in Form VII under these rules may apply for enhancement, restoration, re-fixation, or calibre wise revision of his licenced capacity, and the provisions of rule 60 shall apply mutatis mutandis to such manufacturers," according to Rule 60 A (Capacity revision for new manufacturers issued a licence in Form VII).

The MHA made the following rules, Arms (Amendment) Rules, 2022, further to amend the Arms Rules, 2016, in exercise of the powers provided by section 44 of the Arms Act, 1959. The rules take effect on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, according to the MHA statement.