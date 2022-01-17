SHILLONG: A police training centre in Meghalaya has earned a distinction from the Union Home Ministry, Meghalaya police has announced.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India awarded the Union Home Minister's Trophy for Best Non-Gazetted Training Institute in the Northeast Zone to Police Training School, Umran, Meghalaya, for the year 2020-21.

Meghalaya Police Academy located at Umran, Niangbyrnai, Ri-Bhoi was inaugurated on February 5 2020 by chief minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Meanwhile, Assistant Inspector General of Police GK Iangrai has expressed his elation at the news, adding that it is a great sign for the state.

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