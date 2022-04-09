The Ministry of Home Affairs has designated Hafiz Talha, the son of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) founder Hafiz Saeed, as a designated terrorist under the terms of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to a notification released by the ministry on Friday, Hafiz Talha Saeed is a senior leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organization and the head of the LeT's cleric wing. According to the notification, he is "actively involved in recruitment, fund collecting, planning and executing operations by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan."

The notification further stated that Talha Saeed has also been "actively touring various LeT centres across Pakistan and preaching for jihad against India, Israel, the United States of America, and Indian interests in other western countries."

"The Central government believes Hafiz Talha Saeed is involved in terrorism" and that he should be declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (UAPA) , the notification said.

Talha's father, JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was sentenced to 31 years in prison by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court and had declared a terrorist a few years ago under the same law. According to multiple reports, the court also fined PKR 3,40,000 on the United Nations designated terrorist who is a co-founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group.

Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind behind the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people.

India has repeatedly demanded Hafiz Saeed's custody, but Pakistan has refused to do so . Apart from the 26/11 attacks, the LeT has been responsible for a number of deadly attacks in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, in which scores of civilians and security personnel have been killed.