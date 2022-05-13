Minister for Environment and Forests, Parimal Suklabaidya, visited a school in Goalpara district as part of the three-phase Gunotsav 2022 to assess education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He attended a morning visit to Dudhnoi Girls' High School and interacted with both students and teachers. After exchanging pleasantries, Minister Suklabaidya, capacity as an external examiner, examined the school's educational quality.

Later taking to twitter, Minister Suklabaidya said, "As per direction of Hon'ble CM, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, I interacted today with the students of Dudhnoi Girls' High School in Goalpara as part of Gunotsav 2022. Impressed with the smartness of the students and their behaviour."

He also praised the school authorities for creating a congenial environment in which education is being imparted to the students.

Later, he planted saplings on the school premises and also distributed saplings to over 350 students. The Minister urged the students to play a proactive role in raising awareness about nature conservation.

He also inspected the Baghmara Reserve Forest in Dudhnoi and took stock of the beautiful nursery maintained by the Goalpara SF Division.

The three-phase Gunotsav that kicked off on May 11 will continue till June 4 in which 46,000 schools comprising 42.50 lakh students will be assessed since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues, as well as IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, will visit classrooms to assess quality and identify learning gaps.

Gunotsav was adopted from the Gujarat model with the same name by the BJP-led state government in 2017

All government, provincialised, tea garden management schools of elementary and secondary levels in 33 districts of the state will be covered during Gunotsav 2022. The programme is being held under the aegis of the Education department and the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan.

Over 18,000 external evaluators have been engaged for the task and they include the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, ministers, MLAs and government officials.

In the first phase, schools in 10 districts of Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Karbi-Anglong and Nagaon will be covered.

The prime objectives of Gunotsav will be to identify the learning gaps of each and every child and ensure quality education with grade specific learning outcomes. The key parameters in which performance of schools will be evaluated are in areas of scholastic, co-scholastic, availability and utilisation of infrastructure and community participation.

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