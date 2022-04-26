Ministry of I&B blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations. and public order.
Some YouTube channels in India released content that referred to a group as terrorists and incited enmity among members of various religious communities. This type of content was discovered to have the potential to cause community strife and disrupt public order.
Several YouTube channels based in India have been found to disseminate unsubstantiated news and videos that have the potential to cause fear among diverse segments of the population. False assertions of a pan-India shutdown due to COVID-19, threatening migrant labour, and bogus claims about threats to certain religious communities, among others, are examples. Such content was found to be harmful to the country's public order.
YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India. The content of these channels was observed to be completely false, and sensitive from the perspective of national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, and India's friendly relations with foreign States.
On 23rd April 2022, the Ministry had also advised private TV news channels against making false claims and using scandalous headlines. The Government of India remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure information environment in India across print, television, and online media.
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