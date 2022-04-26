The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations. and public order.

Six Pakistani and 10 Indian YouTube news stations, with a combined readership of over 68 crores, are among the social media accounts that have been disabled.

It was found that these channels were being used to distribute false information on social media about national security, India's international ties, sectarian peace, and public order.

None of the digital news publishers has provided the Ministry with the information necessary by rule 18 of the IT Rules for 2021.

In April 2022, India suspended 22 YouTube channels for promoting false information about the country, while another 20 were banned in December of the previous year. Some of the prohibited channels were broadcast from Pakistan.

Some YouTube channels in India released content that referred to a group as terrorists and incited enmity among members of various religious communities. This type of content was discovered to have the potential to cause community strife and disrupt public order.

Several YouTube channels based in India have been found to disseminate unsubstantiated news and videos that have the potential to cause fear among diverse segments of the population. False assertions of a pan-India shutdown due to COVID-19, threatening migrant labour, and bogus claims about threats to certain religious communities, among others, are examples. Such content was found to be harmful to the country's public order.

YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India. The content of these channels was observed to be completely false, and sensitive from the perspective of national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, and India's friendly relations with foreign States.

On 23rd April 2022, the Ministry had also advised private TV news channels against making false claims and using scandalous headlines. The Government of India remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure information environment in India across print, television, and online media.