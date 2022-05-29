The missing Nepal Tara plane has been spotted in the Manapathy Himalaya. Nepal army claims that have spotted the missing Flight, according to report.

The crashed plane has been found in hilly terrain. The aircraft's situation is still uncertain.

On Sunday morning, Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal, lost contact around 9.55 a.m. The plane was carrying 19 people, including four Indians.

Meanwhile, local media reported that four Indians and three Japanese nationals were on the missing plane. The remaining passengers were Nepalese citizens, and the plane had a total of 22 people on board, including the crew.

According to report, a Jomsom Airport air traffic controller claimed they had received an unconfirmed complaint of a loud noise in Ghasa, Jomson.