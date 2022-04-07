The Aizawl Battalion of the Assam Rifles started a 15-day sports training programme at Hnahlan village from April 7-20, 2022, in order to promote the 'Fit India Movement' and enhance the bond between security personnel and the local populace.

The training capsule includes a variety of sporting activities to foster a sense of sportsmanship, raise awareness about the importance of sports and fitness in one's daily life, and inform participants about upcoming recruitment rallies for the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

The training capsule has been attended by 57 students, including 25 girls from the affected hamlet.

Meanwhile, the local people of Aizawl have expressed their gratitude to the Assam Rifles' Aizawl Battalion for organizing such a crucial training exercise.