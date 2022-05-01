During an operation in Mizoram on Sunday, the Assam Rifles seized a large cache of firearms and other war-like items.

The operation took place roughly 19 kilometres south of Aizawl district, near Kelsih village. The operation was carried out by the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the command of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), based on information of suspected weapons and war-like materials smuggling, according to report.

In the operation, four people were captured near Kelsih in the Aizawl district, according to officials.

According to a press release from Assam Rifles, “The Assam Rifles team noticed and intercepted two civil hired vehicles in general area Kelsih and spot-checking was carried out by the team. During spot-checking weapons and WLS were recovered and four individuals were detained.”