AIZAWL: Acting on a tip off, a team of Assam Rifles recovered the largest war like stores in last 5 years in Mizoram’s Saiha district.

The team intercepted a mini truck carrying 2500 kg of explosive and 4500 meters of detonator near the border village of Zawngling in Saiha district of the state.

Informing about the seizure, Dinakar Peri tweeted, “In the largest recovery of war like stores in #Mizoramin">

the last 5 yrs,

">@official_dgarhas intercepted a mini truck carrying 2500kg of explosives and 4500 meters of detonator near border village of Zawngling, Saiha district based on specific intel.”

Further investigation underway.