On Friday, the Chakma Autonomous District Council kicked off the celebration of 50 years of its existence with an opening programme organised at Kamalanagar Halipad.

Hon’ble Speaker of Mizoram, Lalrinliana Sailo graced the event as Chief Guest. He arrived from Aizawl along with Pu Lalrinawma, Commissioner & Secretary, Mizoram Legislative Assembly and Pu R. Vanlalsawta, Joint Secretary, District Council & Minority Affairs Department.

The event was attended by Dg. Rasik Mohan Chakma, CADC's Chief Executive Officer, Dg. Nihar Kanti Chakma, MLA, West Tuipui Assembly Constituency, Dr. Buddha Dhan Chakma, MLA, Tuichawng Assembly Constituency, and Dg. Buddhalila Chakma, CADC's Chairman.

The celebration started with Bhikkhus chanting prayers and the Chief Guest releasing a gas balloon for peace. Candles were lit in honour of the pioneers of the CADC autonomy movement in front of framed images, and Dgb. Jyotsna Chakma, member of the CADC Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee, expressed condolences to all the departed councillors.

The Young Chakma Association and Chakma Mahila Samiti, in collaboration with the CADC's Art & Culture Department, showcased various aspects of Chakma tradition Jhumma life, including different stages of Jhum cultivation, fishing, cotton spinning and weaving, dragging a country boat over a shallow rapid, and marriage rituals.

The event also showcased cultural performances by the Chakma Mahila Samiti, Cheraw dance performed by people of Saizawh (W), and the Bru community's traditional dance Dailo.